Wanchain Market Cap Achieves $53.77 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.77 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,356,499 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

