Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.62

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.
Want Want China Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Want Want China (WWNTY)
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
- High-Growth, High-Yield Value Stocks Nearing Trigger Points
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.