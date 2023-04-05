Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $351.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $302.73 on Friday. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.