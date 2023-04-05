Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Waterstone Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Waterstone Financial has a payout ratio of 64.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

WSBF stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,636 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

