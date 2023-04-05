Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 190 shares.The stock last traded at $317.06 and had previously closed at $315.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Watsco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.92.

About Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO.B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

