Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 7,375 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,038 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $210,351.12.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82.

Wayfair Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE W traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 3,655,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,331,278. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $121.35. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,403,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

See Also

