WazirX (WRX) Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $67.75 million and $1.20 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

