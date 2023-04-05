Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 568 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $484.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $554.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

