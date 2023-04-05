Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 17,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.