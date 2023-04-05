Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,050 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 98.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 25,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TECL opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $63.76.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

