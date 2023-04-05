Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $282.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $283.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average of $264.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

