Wells Fargo & Company Cuts First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

FHB stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. 55,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,019. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison purchased 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also

