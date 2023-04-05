Wells Fargo & Company Lowers BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $32.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.61. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. Equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BRP Group by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 423,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BRP Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 300,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

