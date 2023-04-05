Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $33.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

EQH stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equitable by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

