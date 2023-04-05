Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Western Digital by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WDC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 1,894,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,407,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

