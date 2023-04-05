Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.14. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 302,833 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 74.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
