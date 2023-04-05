Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.14. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 302,833 shares.

Westwater Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 74.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 62.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It focuses on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

