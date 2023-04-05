Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $25,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after purchasing an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

WY stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. 1,029,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

