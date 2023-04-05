William Blair Comments on RH’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $241.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $361.76. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.59.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.



In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.



Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.





RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.



