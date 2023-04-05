Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,376 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 5.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
