Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 88,380 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,380 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up 2.4% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

