Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,747 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 5,993,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,221,363. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

