WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 4.7%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. 448,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 815,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile
WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.