WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 4.7%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.13. 448,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 815,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 883.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 296,904 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Business. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.