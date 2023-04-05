Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.51 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by ($2.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,883. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64,232 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

