WINkLink Trading Up 2.2% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $84.57 million and $7.95 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008838 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,738,219.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

