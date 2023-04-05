WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.97

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.97 and traded as high as $46.10. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 412,296 shares.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

