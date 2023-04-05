World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $7.93 on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,334. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $97.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

