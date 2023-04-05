Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Position Lessened by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. The stock had a trading volume of 208,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,010. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.42.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,749,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

