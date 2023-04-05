XYO Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.94 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $67.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00030196 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018733 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,187.84 or 0.99988615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000127 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.005411 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,174,261.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

