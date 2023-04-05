YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

