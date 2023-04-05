YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VIG opened at $154.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day moving average is $150.48. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

