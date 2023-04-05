YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 74.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8,723.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,039,000 after buying an additional 261,977 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

