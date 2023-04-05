YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

Enbridge Profile

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.