YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $254.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

