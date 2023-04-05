YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,652 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

ABT stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

