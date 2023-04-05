YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,064 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.9 %

DOCU stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,645 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Stories

