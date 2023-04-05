YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 489 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $75.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.