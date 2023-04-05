YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Progressive by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Progressive by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $144.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

