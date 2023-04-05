Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

