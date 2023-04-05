Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $430,000 Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

NYSE LAD opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $322.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

