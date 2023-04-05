Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,325 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

THO opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.