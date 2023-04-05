Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 3,850 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after buying an additional 93,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $84.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $102.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.98.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

