Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 454.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

