Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 876,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,216,000 after buying an additional 29,916 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $328.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

