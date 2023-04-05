Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.86.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $8.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.20. 72,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $427.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

