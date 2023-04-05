Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 284,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 559,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $53,582.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 352,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,065.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,763 shares of company stock worth $873,760. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3,284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 583,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 254,960 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

