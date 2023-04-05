Zenyatta Capital Management LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.08.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sterne Agee CRT increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

