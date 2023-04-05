Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $2.85 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,901,266. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $115.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

