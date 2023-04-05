Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for 3.0% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 32.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 251,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

