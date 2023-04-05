ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,778,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 4,726,766 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $19.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 144.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.