Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.01. The stock had a trading volume of 152,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,812. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

